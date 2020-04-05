Charlie Walk Interview

Respect: What misconceptions do you think young people have about entering the music industry?

Charlie Walk: What I love about young people is that they have no fear of entering the industry or being a part of it. The biggest misconception that exist today is that it’s easy to move culture through an artist or a song. Yeah people have gotten lucky, but the truth of the matter is that entry into the music business is available to anyone and everyone with the open networks of DSP’s. The goal it to consistently take every artist and every song in startup mode and make it matter. Make your start up move culture, create value and provide leverage. In my opinion, to be successful at it you have to pick something that’s great. You have to be involved in something that’s great and you have to be great at devising, creating and being a part of that strategy.

Respect: What’s an underrated or overlooked factor you think is critical for achieving early career success?

Charlie Walk: One of the things I talk about in my music mastery program is defining your starchip. A starchip is what’s in your brain, it’s your DNA, its what you’re born with. If you define you’re starchip early enough you can get a jump on anyone else around you. Your starchip actually doesn’t even relate to just music. It’s identifies and defines your unique abilities. Whether you’re going to be a lawyer, a doctor, accountant, a tech guy that does coding or someone in the music game.

The key of the starchip is to identify early on what you’re great at. Your passion has to lead. You can’t be forced to do something that you may not be good at. Ask yourself, what are you doing today? What do you want to do tomorrow? Have you ever had a meeting with yourself to define your God given starchip that instills in you the confidence to carry out what your DNA says you are?

Think about this, how many people do you know that went to college and didn’t know what the hell they wanted to do when they graduated. If you actually interview the mothers of successful men and women, they can pretty much tell you the characteristics of their starchip at two, three and four years old. And this applies to most of the biggest stars in the world, I remember asking Hailey Steinfeld’s mother and even Ariana Grande‘s mother. All of these artists came out very different. They came out singing, they were creative, they were unique and they were different than the other kids.

I remember meeting Beyoncé at a very early age, and she was born a star. She knew what her journey was going to be like. So, when you think about the biggest stars including people like Oprah, and Dr. Oz, you’ll realize that they didn’t decide what they wanted to do in their late twenties. They had a really focused vision and they knew ahead of time. You can’t let yourself be in a position to be manipulated where you end up on the wrong side of things. It’s the road to not just comfortability, but stability, success and confidence. It comes from defining your starchip, finding that road and going there.

Respect: Was there anything early on in your career that you didn’t necessarily anticipate being helpful, but actually has been?

Charlie Walk: I realized early on that taking drum lessons, piano lessons, singing lessons and being in band was me training to understand the mindset of an artist. I was channeling being an artist while knowing I wasn’t the best drummer, but I could keep a beat. Knowing I wasn’t the best singer, but I can keep tone and be on key. Knowing that I can hear a hit, but I couldn’t write one. I think experiencing these particular things early on was a subliminal message telling me where my focus should be. Growing up I didn’t have a ton of resources. I had a great mom and mom and dad, but I didn’t know anyone in the entertainment business or music business. I was on my own to figure it out.

My mom gave me advice and told me I need to get an internship. She put that in my head since I was nine years old. You need to get an internship. You need to get internship. To me that meant I needed to know what the hell I want to do. I wanted to intern in the business that would lead me up the right street sensibility. A street that education and college could never take me down. It allowed me to be a participant. Not on the football field, not on the baseball field, but in the field of music.