Charlie Walk is the former President of Epic Records, Republic Records, and Executive VP at Columbia Records. He was also a judge on the FOX reality series The Four: Battle for Stardom. He is an iconic music executive who has played a significant role in breaking new artists, working with executives and developing global superstars. Throughout the course of his thirty-year career in the music business he’s been a mainstay on Billboard’s Power 100 list. He is affectionately known to insiders as “the Artist behind the Artist”.
Charlie’s hands-on guidance has been pivotal in pushing previously unknown artists into the spotlight. Most of which are household names like Aerosmith, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Destiny’s Child, Drake, Enrique Iglesias, Florida Georgia Line, Fugees, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Lopez, Joe Jonas, The Jonas Brothers, John Mayer, Lauryn Hill, Lorde, Mariah Carey, New Kids On The Block, Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Nipsey Hussle, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Will Smith, Wyclef Jean and many more. We had a chance to catch up with Charlie Walk and ask him some questions.
Charlie Walk Interview
Respect: What misconceptions do you think young people have about entering the music industry?
Charlie Walk: What I love about young people is that they have no fear of entering the industry or being a part of it. The biggest misconception that exist today is that it’s easy to move culture through an artist or a song. Yeah people have gotten lucky, but the truth of the matter is that entry into the music business is available to anyone and everyone with the open networks of DSP’s. The goal it to consistently take every artist and every song in startup mode and make it matter. Make your start up move culture, create value and provide leverage. In my opinion, to be successful at it you have to pick something that’s great. You have to be involved in something that’s great and you have to be great at devising, creating and being a part of that strategy.
Respect: What’s an underrated or overlooked factor you think is critical for achieving early career success?
Charlie Walk: One of the things I talk about in my music mastery program is defining your starchip. A starchip is what’s in your brain, it’s your DNA, its what you’re born with. If you define you’re starchip early enough you can get a jump on anyone else around you. Your starchip actually doesn’t even relate to just music. It’s identifies and defines your unique abilities. Whether you’re going to be a lawyer, a doctor, accountant, a tech guy that does coding or someone in the music game.
The key of the starchip is to identify early on what you’re great at. Your passion has to lead. You can’t be forced to do something that you may not be good at. Ask yourself, what are you doing today? What do you want to do tomorrow? Have you ever had a meeting with yourself to define your God given starchip that instills in you the confidence to carry out what your DNA says you are?
Think about this, how many people do you know that went to college and didn’t know what the hell they wanted to do when they graduated. If you actually interview the mothers of successful men and women, they can pretty much tell you the characteristics of their starchip at two, three and four years old. And this applies to most of the biggest stars in the world, I remember asking Hailey Steinfeld’s mother and even Ariana Grande‘s mother. All of these artists came out very different. They came out singing, they were creative, they were unique and they were different than the other kids.
I remember meeting Beyoncé at a very early age, and she was born a star. She knew what her journey was going to be like. So, when you think about the biggest stars including people like Oprah, and Dr. Oz, you’ll realize that they didn’t decide what they wanted to do in their late twenties. They had a really focused vision and they knew ahead of time. You can’t let yourself be in a position to be manipulated where you end up on the wrong side of things. It’s the road to not just comfortability, but stability, success and confidence. It comes from defining your starchip, finding that road and going there.
Respect: Was there anything early on in your career that you didn’t necessarily anticipate being helpful, but actually has been?
Charlie Walk: I realized early on that taking drum lessons, piano lessons, singing lessons and being in band was me training to understand the mindset of an artist. I was channeling being an artist while knowing I wasn’t the best drummer, but I could keep a beat. Knowing I wasn’t the best singer, but I can keep tone and be on key. Knowing that I can hear a hit, but I couldn’t write one. I think experiencing these particular things early on was a subliminal message telling me where my focus should be. Growing up I didn’t have a ton of resources. I had a great mom and mom and dad, but I didn’t know anyone in the entertainment business or music business. I was on my own to figure it out.
My mom gave me advice and told me I need to get an internship. She put that in my head since I was nine years old. You need to get an internship. You need to get internship. To me that meant I needed to know what the hell I want to do. I wanted to intern in the business that would lead me up the right street sensibility. A street that education and college could never take me down. It allowed me to be a participant. Not on the football field, not on the baseball field, but in the field of music.
Respect: What’s your very best advice for helping a student or young professional craft a career with a strong sense of meaning and purpose?
Charlie Walk: For me, I’ve always wanted to find the next executive or the next artist. I always wanted to be a part of the future because I was never comfortable being in the presence. I think that if you’re young, you should question whether you’re actually helping people. Are your efforts just to make the money or are you focusing on your passion while helping people and the money is flowing somehow some way.
I think it’s a balance of really being true to yourself self. So that when you look in the mirror analyze who you are you have that selfless component. I like to call that the give back. It isn’t necessarily starting a nonprofit or donating money to the charity containers when you eat at Shake Shack or McDonalds. Give back is things that are unsaid, that people don’t even write about or talk about. The giveback is actually doing and going to sleep at night knowing that you’ve done more than just have a successful day at your job or on your journey. You can sleep with a sense of purpose because you guided somebody or did something that made a difference in someone else’s life. You can’t put a price on that.
Respect: Does ego play a role in the entertainment business?
Charlie Walk: I would say you have to be confident and you have to be strong. You always have to remember that in the beginning, every artist is a start up. You also have to remember that no one cares, until they care. Which means that you have to have thick skin. You have to come into the game with some sort of an ego because that’s giving you the edge to push and push and push while everyone around you is rolling their eyes at you. That’s how it is every single time for every artist. I believe that no one cared about Billie Eilish until they cared. She was just as good as she was when she started at 15 years old. I heard those records and I remember no one cared, until they cared.
The ego is a very delicate thing. I remember going on a TV show while I was working at a record company with Diddy, Khaled, Megan Trainer, and Fergie. I had a natural transformation after being taken out of my work element into a movie set environment with celebrity fueled fire. Even seeing myself in Times Square and on the billboards on Sunset Boulevard gave me an out of body experience. Looking back, I can say that I became someone that didn’t like and someone that I never thought I would become. I was morphing into a different type of person.
The sweetness and the delicateness and the lovable side of me morphed. I think that was an awakening for me. One of my old bosses use to say to me “ego is the number one killer in the music business”. I didn’t know what he was saying until it actually happened to me. I think different experiences humble you but also allow you to come back stronger, smarter and faster than the next person. It also allows you to identify the difference between good and great, while maintaining equilibrium and balancing ego. Now I can look around at what I’m doing today and make sure that my ego never gets out of check because it did once.
Respect: What factor does money play in the music industry?
Charlie Walk: The beautiful thing about the music industry is that there’s a force out there fighting for independence. I think the DSP’s would love to see an artist break independently. The point of entry into the music game is easier than it’s ever been, but at a certain point you do need money to be competitive on a global basis. However, if you have a magical artist and a magical song you have the ability to create magic.
I mean, you have to eat, but I think you can eat and build without really truly having to be financed. I wouldn’t have said that 10 years ago. Today, there’s so many young artists breaking without major label money. That’s because they’re aggressive, they’re smart and they’re great. And great always ends up finding its way. Whether you’re the executive, the artist, the artist behind the artist, the manager behind the artist or the artist. There’s always an opportunity for great to break through, drive culture, make money, and make a difference.
You might also like
More from Music
#PeepTheVisual- Anthony Rhyne – “Vibing” (Official Music Video)
Anthony Rhyne is back with another movie to his smash single, “Vibing”, from his latest, self titled EP Anthony Rhyne. …
RESPECT. Interview: T Star Talks ‘Supreme’ Project, Names Top 5 All-Time + More
Virginia rapper T-Star will be Virginia's next big star. After listening to his latest project, 'Supreme' and hearing his lyricism …
Neon Brown Drops Animated Visuals for “Maintain” f/ Vursatyl with Limited Edition 7″ + Beat Tape
After releasing The Donner Party late last summer with the talented emcee/producer, Deca, producer Neon Brown lets loose a pair of new tracks that …
Leave a Reply