Haiti is known for becoming an influential movement in politics, pop and hip hop culture. Just look at the roster. Future, Ace Hood and legendary emcee, Wyclef Jean. A Grammy-award winner and platinum emcee, Wyclef was able to put Haiti on the map as he was able to open the door for a generation of new emcees to break ground. It’s looking like the time has finally arrived.

Meet Mickenly Thoby aka MiG Arogan. This Brooklyn bred lyricist who is of Haitian descent that understands that swagger and lyrical presence is the recipe of success in the hip hop game. Only 25 years old, he has dropped a banger to go along with the visual for the hit song “Blazed Up”. Produced by LouLou Beatz, the visual is rumored to be one of the most expensive videos ever produced by a Haitian born artist. It was shot in Canada and in Miami, MiG and featuring Canadian artist Sliow Capone, “Blazed Up” can be compared to a mini-movie — as it displayed flashes of the lifestyle of the rich and famous. It even included a private jet that carries a $4 million price tag. Now, can you buy that? At $25K a day, it’s even a big-ticket to rent.

Check out the visual right here and be sure to put this dope emcee on your radar.

Related

More from Music

Editor Picks